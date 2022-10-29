Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store Published 8:34 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions.

A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala.

The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Mega ball.

The player paid the extra $1.00 for the Megaplier, increasing their win to $30,000 instead of $10,000.