Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store

Published 8:34 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions.

A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala.

The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Mega ball.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The player paid the extra $1.00 for the Megaplier, increasing their win to $30,000 instead of $10,000.

More News

A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success

Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop

Mississippi judge to students – ‘I was the victim’ of bullying

Human remains found near Mississippi military training center

Print Article