One dead in Friday night shooting involving Mississippi deputies Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to a call about a man shooting in the neighborhood. When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect pointed a gun toward officers.

The deputies then shot and killed the man, Ezell said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

According to Ezell, the man did not fire his weapon but did point the gun at deputies.

No deputies were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is gathering evidence and will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office.