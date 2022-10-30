Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses

Published 7:30 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot.

Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close.

The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The flooding hit the area in the early afternoon, forcing city officials to close off sections of Pemberton Square Boulevard to traffic. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was offering the city’s help to remove cars from the affected area.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The waters later receded, leaving standing water and mud in the parking lot and several businesses.

More News

Low water means supply chain disruption and higher prices

Three juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery of Mississippi vape store

Officers make quick work, apprehend man suspected of robbing Mississippi grocery store and dollar store at gunpoint

Hyena baby born at Mississippi zoo, but remains under wraps — may be only surviving hyena cub born in North America

Print Article