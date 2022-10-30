Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses Published 7:30 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot.

Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close.

The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The flooding hit the area in the early afternoon, forcing city officials to close off sections of Pemberton Square Boulevard to traffic. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was offering the city’s help to remove cars from the affected area.

The waters later receded, leaving standing water and mud in the parking lot and several businesses.