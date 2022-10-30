Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased.

Published 5:51 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot.

Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday.

The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle and then fled on foot. He reportedly tried to fight with deputies and was Tased before being taken into custody.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Ducksworth is accused of violating a no-contact order multiple times in a domestic situation. He has been charged with felony fleeing, assaulting an officer and several traffic offenses in Friday’s incident.

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 bond.

More News

Low water means supply chain disruption and higher prices

Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses

Three juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery of Mississippi vape store

Officers make quick work, apprehend man suspected of robbing Mississippi grocery store and dollar store at gunpoint

Print Article