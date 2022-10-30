Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased. Published 5:51 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot.

Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday.

The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle and then fled on foot. He reportedly tried to fight with deputies and was Tased before being taken into custody.

Ducksworth is accused of violating a no-contact order multiple times in a domestic situation. He has been charged with felony fleeing, assaulting an officer and several traffic offenses in Friday’s incident.

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 bond.