Officers make quick work, apprehend man suspected of robbing Mississippi grocery store and dollar store at gunpoint Published 6:30 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

In less than two hours, area law enforcement had a man suspected of armed robbery of a Mississippi grocery store Saturday night.

Michael Bacon, 35, was identified as the suspect in the armed robbery of the Natchez Market grocery store on John R. Junkin Drive at approximately 7 p.m.

By 9 p.m, Saturday officers had located and taken Bacon into custody.

Bacon is also suspected in the armed robbery of the Dollar General store on Seargent Prentiss in Natchez Friday evening.

Police officers in Ferriday, Louisiana, arrested Bacon Saturday night. They spotted Bacon near a relative’s home in Ferriday.

With surveillance video from the grocery store, Natchez police were able to identify bacon and activated the area’s VIPER unit, working with Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten and other area law enforcement to apprehend Bacon.

“I want to personally thank Chief Sam King and the officers of the Ferriday Police Department. And I want to thank Sheriff Travis Patten and his deputies. It just shows what we can accomplish quickly when we work together,” said Joseph Daughtry, Natchez Police Chief.

He also thanked officers in Woodville, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vidalia Police Department.

Duaghtry said no one was injured and no shots were fired during the robbery. Bacon allegedly got away with an undisclosed amount of money and a carton of Newport cigarettes.