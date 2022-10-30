Silver alert issued for missing 59-year-old Mississippi man

Published 8:57 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for Michael Amos, 59, of Vicksburg.

He is described as a Black male, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black/grey hair, brown eyes and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray blue jean jacket, blue jean shorts and a gray ball cap.

He was last seen Saturday at about 3:15 PM in the 2100 Block of Hwy 61 in Warren County.

He was last seen walking west from the Hospital.

Family members say Amos suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Amos, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 601-636-1761.

