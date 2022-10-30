Three juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery of Mississippi vape store

Published 7:00 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles were arrested by the Poplarville Police Department this week for their alleged part in an armed robbery that occurred at a local business.

Poplarville Police Chief Daniel Collier said the incident was reported at t 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, at Sarah’s Market, located at 105 Hwy. 11 S.

The armed robbery was allegedly conducted by juveniles, one male and one female, wearing masks. One suspect was carrying a pistol and the other was carrying a shotgun, Collier said. At first, the suspects demanded vape pens from the clerk before leaving the store, only to return seconds later and demand money from the cash register.

During the subsequent investigation, police were able to identify a third suspect, a male, who acted as the driver.

Through tips, investigators located the suspects in a Poplarville area house and arrested them at about midnight the same day.

Collier said most of the stolen items were returned to the business. He said the investigation shows about 45 vape products.

Collier said the suspects being charged as adults are 15-year-old Phillip Aaron Burkharter and 13-year-old Shelby Brooke Head, both of Poplarville. They have both been arrested for armed robbery, a felony offense. The 16-year-old accomplice was arrested for accessory after the fact, Collier said.

