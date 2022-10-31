Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware

Published 5:17 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply.

Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say that thieves took several thousand dollars worth of power tools from the New Home Building Stores on Main Street in Columbus.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store.

 

