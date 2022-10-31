Deputies respond to crash at Mississippi apartment complex, find one man dead from gunshot wound, another injured Published 6:57 am Monday, October 31, 2022

One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning.

Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s units arriving at the scene found two injured males in a crashed vehicle. The driver was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

The passenger was transported to a local medical center for injuries believed to have been caused by the vehicle crash.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released to ensure that his family has been properly notified. His body will be sent to the Mississippi Forensic Lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff Martin Pace said that multiple investigators have been assigned to this case, and would not release many details as of Sunday evening, including the identity of the passenger, the events leading up to the shooting or any possible suspects, citing the fluid and ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Vicksburg Post will provide more information as it becomes available.