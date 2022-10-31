Mississippi deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler, sent to hospital with ‘extensive’ injuries

Published 9:56 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi deputy is in stable condition after being involved in a serious vehicle crash Sunday night.

The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media Deputy Nickie Willoughby was involved in a serious accident while responding to a call.

News outlets report that Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler in Tylertown.

“She was transferred to Southwest Regional Medical Center and then later on to UMMC in Jackson. Her injuries are extensive,” the Facebook post said. “Please, join us in lifting Deputy Willoughby and her family up in prayers for a speedy recovery.”

 

 

 

 

