Mississippi man killed in fiery head-on collision early Monday morning Published 10:47 am Monday, October 31, 2022

A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana early Monday morning.

Shortly after 02:45 a.m. Monday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Givens was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 25 in a 1998 Peterbilt 379. At the same time, a 2019 Jeep Renegade was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 25.

For reasons still under investigation, the Peterbilt impacted the Jeep head-on in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 25. After impact, the Peterbilt ran off of the roadway and became fully engulfed in flames.

At this time, restraint use is unknown for Givens and the driver of the Jeep. Givens sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital. Impairment is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending for both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.