Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday Published 6:43 am Monday, October 31, 2022

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday.

The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.

The first tornado reportedly made landfall at approximately 3:20 pm in Moss Point. The twister started near Grieson Street, crossed Highway 63 and Marvin Avenue, and then moved over the Escatawpa River marsh and Elder Ferry Road. The tornado then crossed Interstate 10, where a road sign was damaged and an 18-wheeler was overturned. The tornado lifted shortly before 3:30 p.m.

A second tornado touched down shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Vancleave near the intersection of River Place Drive and River Walk Drive. The twister then crossed River Bluffs Drive. A home and several small structures outside of the house on Polly Lake Road were damaged. The tornado then reportedly lifted near the intersection of Old River Road and Moungers Road at approximately 3:32 p.m.

A third tornado touched down briefly at Lum Cumbest Park in Big Point and the Park Ridge Estates Community. Some metal pole and several trees were damaged.