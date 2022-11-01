Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road Published 6:30 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road.

Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments.

Investigators say the child is in the custody of the state after someone found the child on the road without his parents, who were eventually found.

The child is now safe and Mississippi Child Protective Services is investigating the situation, officials said

Officials say no charges are being filed at the moment.