17-year-old identified as victim killed following car crash, shooting at Mississippi apartment complex Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The driver who was killed following a car crash and shooting on Sunday has been identified.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey identified the victim as Cameron Deon Jefferson, 17 of Vicksburg.

Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s units arriving at the scene found two injured males in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Jefferson was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Huskey.

The passenger, also a juvenile, was transported to a local medical center for injuries believed to have been caused by the vehicle crash. The identity of the passenger was not released.

The body of the deceased will be sent to the Mississippi Forensic Lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff Martin Pace said that multiple investigators have been assigned to this case, and would not release any more details, including the events leading up to the shooting or any possible suspects, citing the fluid and ongoing nature of the investigation.