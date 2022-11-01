86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision

Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Picayune Item Staff

A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County.

A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.

Donald C. Schneider received fatal injuries from the crash.

