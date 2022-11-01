Former state probation officer gets 95 years in prison on child sex conviction Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

An ex-probation officer for the State of Mississippi received a 95-year sentence on child sex abuse charges.

The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter said that William Jeffrey Knight, 48, received the sentence Tuesday after a two-day trial.

He was charged with two counts of exploitation of a child and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes. The abuse occurred in Petal, Mississippi.

He was found guilty on all counts and Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Knight to the maximum allowable by law, 95 years in state prison and said his sentence would be served day-for-day.

Knight had served more than 20 years in law enforcement roles as local police agencies and was most recently serving as a probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.