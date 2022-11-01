Man accused of severely burning woman now wanted for murder Published 6:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

A man accused of severely burning a woman is now wanted for her murder.

Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on Sept. 9 by Jackson police on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Leslie Brooks during a domestic incident on Ash Street in Jackson.

Brooks had been sent to a burn center in Georgia, where she died from her injuries on Oct. 17.

O’Reilly’s charges have been upgraded to murder according to Jackson police.

He bonded out shortly after his arrest in September and currently has an active warrant for his arrest.