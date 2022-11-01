Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies.

Hennington announced on social media Tuesday night that she was selected to compete in the annual Christmas cookie battle.

“Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is to compete on the Christmas Cookie Challenge on @foodnetwork … Y’all, I must have been real good this year! Am I dreaming?!?” she wrote on social media. “Santa has granted my wish and I couldn’t be more excited, anxious, nervous and just down right giddy …”

Hennington and other bakers will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the title of Christmas Cookie Champion.

The show airs at 7 p.m. central on Sunday, November 20 on the Food Network.