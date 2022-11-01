Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Screenshot courtesy The Vanillian via Facebook.

A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies.

Hennington announced on social media Tuesday night that she was selected to compete in the annual Christmas cookie battle.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is to compete on the Christmas Cookie Challenge on @foodnetwork … Y’all, I must have been real good this year! Am I dreaming?!?” she wrote on social media. “Santa has granted my wish and I couldn’t be more excited, anxious, nervous and just down right giddy …”

Hennington and other bakers will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the title of Christmas Cookie Champion.

The show airs at 7 p.m. central on Sunday, November 20 on the Food Network.

More Culture

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! (bet you didn’t know it was a thing) Guess which chicken place is most popular in Mississippi

Hollywood heavyweights tell story of Mississippi mayor in ‘The Burial’ – Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star

COVID-19 claimed life of former Miss Mississippi Kathy Manning; The 59-year-old beauty queen was sick for weeks

You may be surprised to learn these actresses are from Mississippi

Print Article