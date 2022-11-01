Several students, adults sent to hospital after Mississippi school bus wreck

Published 11:07 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

At least 12 people were injured in a school bus wreck Tuesday morning.

WCBI reports that a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus collided with a car near Highway 25 and Longview Road.

Reports are that 12 students and two adults were on the bus when the accident happened. The driver of the other car that was involved in the wreck was also sent to the hospital.

The bus reportedly overturned in the accident.

The school district released the following statement:

“This morning, a Starkville Oktibbeha School District bus transporting 6-12th grade students was involved in a traffic accident on Highway 25. The bus driver, bus monitor, and all students were transported to OCH Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Parents of all students involved in the accident have been notified and a parent or guardian for each student is currently at the medical facility. SOSD has not been made aware of any serious injuries to students.”

We appreciate the swift response of our emergency responders and the care provided to our students and staff at OCH Regional Medical Center. We will continue to keep parents informed as relevant information becomes available.

