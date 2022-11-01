WATCH: Punches thrown, hair pulled in wild fight during LSU, Ole Miss women’s soccer match
Published 9:16 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Gordon took issue with Davis grabbing her by the waist in defense and then shoved Davis. Then punches started to fly.
A wild fight broke out in the Ole Miss-LSU women’s soccer SEC Tournament first-round match. Three players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/q07yHhdjr2
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 30, 2022
Gordon and Davis threw a series of punches.
As referees, players and coaches were trying to control the situation, LSU’s Rammie Noel seemed to sprint across the field and then pull Davis to the ground by her hair.