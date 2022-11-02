Man who has robbed 11 banks gets 20 years sentence for same crime in Mississippi Published 6:32 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A man who has pleaded guilty to robbing 11 banks in the last 20 years has received the maximum sentence for the same crime at a Mississippi bank in April.

According to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Jasper Wagner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison with three years of probation by United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock.

In addition to the 20 years sentence, Wagner was given a 30-month sentence for violating the terms of his probation in connection with previous bank robberies.

Aycock said she sentenced Wagner to the maximum sentence allowed because of his history of committing the same crimes over the past two decades.

Since 2002, Wagner has pleaded guilty to bank robberies in seven states, including three in Mississippi.