Thieves go on weekend catalytic converter crime spree in one Mississippi city Published 7:01 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Catalytic converter thieves went on a weekend crime spree in one Mississippi city recently.

Police in Vicksburg are investigating at least five catalytic converter thefts reported from two locations Monday.

Officers responded to Clark’s Auto Repair Shop at 2401 Halls Ferry Road in reference to the theft of catalytic converters on Monday at 8:41 a.m.

The complainant advised that they had three vehicles that had catalytic converters cut off over the weekend.

Soon after, officers responded to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building at 4155 Clay St. in reference to the theft of catalytic converters on Monday at 10:24 a.m.

The complainant stated the catalytic converters were missing from a Chevrolet passenger van and a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Additionally, someone damaged a Ford F-150 pickup truck when they tried to remove the catalytic converter, but failed to do so.

All cases are currently under investigation.