Miracles happen: Crews able to rescue Mississippi farmer buried under 10-feet of soybeans in grain bin Published 6:08 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Officials with the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department say they witnessed a miracle Tuesday when a local farmer was rescued alive after being under 10 feet of soybeans in a grain bin.

“When a man gets pulled under 8-10 feet of soybeans in a silo, stays there for about an hour and comes out alive, it’s nothing but by the grace of God and a whole lot of cutting and digging by a lot of people!” the fire department posted on Facebook. “We definitely had another miracle happen today!”

WLBT reports that Sumrall farmer Wayne Breakfield is recovering in the hospital after emergency crews from area agencies were able to use a circular saw to cut through the thick metal of the grain bin and pull Breakfield out of the grain bin.

“Thank you God, Hickory Grove VFD, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Pine Ridge VFD, Lamar County Fire Coordinator’s office, Emergency Management, Lamar County Dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance and District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucas, for your quick response and all your help. We couldn’t have done it without you!” the fire department posted.