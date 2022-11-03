Mississippi police: Two people dead, three injured in Wednesday night shooting

Published 5:37 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene
Two people are dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night.
Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street.
When officers arrived on the scene they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two of the individuals have been pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner, Lisa Klem.
They have been identified as the following:
  • Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, of Hattiesburg, succumbed to his injuries.
  • Sherry Strickland, 57, of Hattiesburg, succumbed to her injuries.
Three other individuals are being treated at a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

