US airports with the most delays Published 6:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Canva

US airports with the most delays

Frequent fliers and first-time passengers dread arriving at airports only to discover their flights have been delayed—or worse, canceled. Even a delay of one hour can throw a journey into disarray, causing passengers to miss connecting flights or the meetings they were flying out to catch in the first place.

There are five basic kinds of cancellations and delays for aircraft. Carrier delays are the fault of the airline and often the most frustrating for passengers, like inefficient loading and unloading, plane cleanings, fueling delays, or problems with maintenance and crew. Extreme weather delays refer to uncontrollable, dangerous weather that postpones or prevents an aircraft from taking off. National Airspace System delays are within the control of the NAS and include nonextreme weather, heavy airline traffic, or air traffic control issues. Late-arriving aircraft delays refer to flights arriving late, so the aircraft’s next flight is similarly delayed. The last delay involves airport security, which causes big headaches when long lines (defined as waits lasting 30 minutes or longer), broken equipment, terminals, or concourse evacuation or reboarding due to a security breach causes a delay.

Some airports are better at working these kinks out before you make it through the security checkpoint than others. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics collects data on where and why flights are taking off and arriving late. Stacker analyzed the data collected from August 2021 to July 2022 at the 241 U.S. airports with more than 1,000 flights a year to find those with the most delays. Airports are ranked by on-time performance, referring to flights that weren’t canceled, diverted, or delayed for 15 minutes or more. Percentages are further given for the causes of each delay.

Booking a flight for your upcoming holiday vacation? Read on to see which airports you might want to avoid if you want your trip to get started on time.

You may also like: Strange laws to be aware of in the most popular countries for tourists

Imageforge // Shutterstock

#100. Richmond, Virginia: Richmond International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,746

– On-time performance: 76.64%

– Air carrier delay: 8.8%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.2%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.5%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Wasted Time R (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#99. Little Rock, Arkansas: Bill and Hillary Clinton Nat Adams Field

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,273

– On-time performance: 76.59%

– Air carrier delay: 9.8%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.3%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%

– Cancelled flights: 2.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Canva

#98. Nashville, Tennessee: Nashville International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,727

– On-time performance: 76.54%

– Air carrier delay: 8.2%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.7%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%

– Cancelled flights: 2.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Lars Schmidt // Wikimedia Commons

#97. Christiansted, Virgin Islands: Henry E. Rohlsen

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,226

– On-time performance: 76.51%

– Air carrier delay: 10.1%

– Weather delay: 1.1%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.4%

– Security delay: 0.3%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.9%

– Cancelled flights: 0.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.0%

University of College // Shutterstock

#96. San Antonio, Texas: San Antonio International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 33,033

– On-time performance: 76.49%

– Air carrier delay: 9.8%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.9%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%

– Cancelled flights: 2.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

You may also like: Oldest national parks in America

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#95. Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands: Cyril E King

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,912

– On-time performance: 76.30%

– Air carrier delay: 9.0%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 9.0%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.3%

– Cancelled flights: 1.4%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#94. Reno, Nevada: Reno/Tahoe International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,305

– On-time performance: 76.24%

– Air carrier delay: 9.7%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.4%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%

– Cancelled flights: 1.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#93. Nantucket, Massachusetts: Nantucket Memorial

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,531

– On-time performance: 76.22%

– Air carrier delay: 8.1%

– Weather delay: 1.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.8%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.0%

– Cancelled flights: 3.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.7%

Spiffymartin // Wikimedia Commons

#92. Lubbock, Texas: Lubbock Preston Smith International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,679

– On-time performance: 76.18%

– Air carrier delay: 9.7%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 1.4%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%

– Cancelled flights: 2.4%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Logan Bush // Shutterstock

#91. Burbank, California: Bob Hope

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 29,540

– On-time performance: 76.13%

– Air carrier delay: 7.6%

– Weather delay: 0.3%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.0%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.5%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.4%

You may also like: The busiest times of day for security checks at 10 major US airports

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#90. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: Raleigh-Durham International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 52,971

– On-time performance: 76.11%

– Air carrier delay: 8.8%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.3%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

– Cancelled flights: 2.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

2p2play // Shutterstock

#89. Boston, Massachusetts: Logan International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 125,707

– On-time performance: 76.09%

– Air carrier delay: 8.1%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.0%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%

– Cancelled flights: 3.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#88. Gunnison, Colorado: Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,015

– On-time performance: 76.06%

– Air carrier delay: 12.6%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 0.3%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.2%

– Cancelled flights: 4.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.7%

United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#87. Midland/Odessa, Texas: Midland International Air and Space Port

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,542

– On-time performance: 76.02%

– Air carrier delay: 10.0%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.5%

– Cancelled flights: 2.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#86. Omaha, Nebraska: Eppley Airfield

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,953

– On-time performance: 76.00%

– Air carrier delay: 10.6%

– Weather delay: 1.1%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.9%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%

– Cancelled flights: 1.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

You may also like: Most walk-friendly cities in America

Christopher S. Berglund // Shutterstock

#85. Pensacola, Florida: Pensacola International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,994

– On-time performance: 75.98%

– Air carrier delay: 9.0%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

– Cancelled flights: 2.4%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Joaquin Ossorio Castillo // Shutterstock

#84. Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts: Martha’s Vineyard Airport

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,006

– On-time performance: 75.94%

– Air carrier delay: 10.3%

– Weather delay: 0.2%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.4%

– Cancelled flights: 3.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.4%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#83. Burlington, Vermont: Burlington International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,189

– On-time performance: 75.94%

– Air carrier delay: 8.6%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.3%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#82. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Joe Foss Field

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,694

– On-time performance: 75.90%

– Air carrier delay: 10.8%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.7%

– Cancelled flights: 1.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.5%

YVRA AD // Wikimedia Commons

#81. Hayden, Colorado: Yampa Valley

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,638

– On-time performance: 75.85%

– Air carrier delay: 11.7%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.9%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%

– Cancelled flights: 2.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.9%

You may also like: 20 tips for the ultimate road trip

United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#80. Marquette, Michigan: Sawyer International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,408

– On-time performance: 75.85%

– Air carrier delay: 11.2%

– Weather delay: 4.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.0%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 1.6%

– Cancelled flights: 3.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.6%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#79. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,255

– On-time performance: 75.77%

– Air carrier delay: 8.7%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.9%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#78. Albuquerque, New Mexico: Albuquerque International Sunport

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 19,775

– On-time performance: 75.73%

– Air carrier delay: 10.8%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.1%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.6%

– Cancelled flights: 1.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Canva

#77. Washington DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 129,120

– On-time performance: 75.70%

– Air carrier delay: 6.1%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%

– Cancelled flights: 3.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Joseph Creamer // Shutterstock

#76. Knoxville, Tennessee: McGhee Tyson

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,006

– On-time performance: 75.70%

– Air carrier delay: 7.8%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.0%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.2%

– Cancelled flights: 2.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

You may also like: Countries most dependent on tourism

Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock

#75. Cincinnati, Ohio: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 36,681

– On-time performance: 75.70%

– Air carrier delay: 7.6%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.2%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%

– Cancelled flights: 2.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

BUI LE MANH HUNG // Shutterstock

#74. Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,618

– On-time performance: 75.69%

– Air carrier delay: 10.6%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.0%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%

– Cancelled flights: 2.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#73. Fargo, North Dakota: Hector International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,133

– On-time performance: 75.67%

– Air carrier delay: 12.4%

– Weather delay: 1.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.5%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.4%

– Cancelled flights: 3.1%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#72. Baltimore, Maryland: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 83,238

– On-time performance: 75.63%

– Air carrier delay: 7.3%

– Weather delay: 0.4%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%

– Cancelled flights: 3.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Michael Clevenger – Pool // Getty Images

#71. Louisville, Kentucky: Louisville Muhammad Ali International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 22,072

– On-time performance: 75.61%

– Air carrier delay: 9.6%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

You may also like: Vintage photos that show the beauty of America’s national parks

Canva

#70. Austin, Texas: Austin – Bergstrom International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,543

– On-time performance: 75.49%

– Air carrier delay: 8.3%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.2%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 2.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Tdfire at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#69. Fort Wayne, Indiana: Fort Wayne International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,448

– On-time performance: 75.44%

– Air carrier delay: 11.2%

– Weather delay: 1.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.5%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%

– Cancelled flights: 2.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.4%

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#68. Valparaiso, Florida: Eglin AFB Destin Fort Walton Beach

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,916

– On-time performance: 75.38%

– Air carrier delay: 7.1%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.2%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%

– Cancelled flights: 2.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Thitsanu Angkapunyadech // Shutterstock

#67. Savannah, Georgia: Savannah/Hilton Head International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,690

– On-time performance: 75.38%

– Air carrier delay: 8.3%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.0%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.6%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Wendy van Overstreet // Shutterstock

#66. Columbus, Ohio: John Glenn Columbus International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 37,733

– On-time performance: 75.31%

– Air carrier delay: 8.8%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

You may also like: 50 incredible photos of our oceans

Canva

#65. Kansas City, Missouri: Kansas City International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 43,676

– On-time performance: 75.28%

– Air carrier delay: 9.7%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.4%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%

– Cancelled flights: 2.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

University of College // Shutterstock

#64. Houston, Texas: William P Hobby

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 49,945

– On-time performance: 75.23%

– Air carrier delay: 8.0%

– Weather delay: 0.3%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.7%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.8%

– Cancelled flights: 2.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#63. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Will Rogers World

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,623

– On-time performance: 75.16%

– Air carrier delay: 11.5%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.4%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%

– Cancelled flights: 2.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#62. Anchorage, Alaska: Ted Stevens Anchorage International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,537

– On-time performance: 75.16%

– Air carrier delay: 6.9%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.0%

– Security delay: 1.4%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%

– Cancelled flights: 2.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Pi3.124 // Wikimedia Commons

#61. Amarillo, Texas: Rick Husband Amarillo International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,805

– On-time performance: 75.13%

– Air carrier delay: 10.3%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 1.7%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

You may also like: Top 100 city destinations in the world

KTrimble // Wikimedia Commons

#60. Peoria, Illinois: General Downing – Peoria International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,226

– On-time performance: 75.11%

– Air carrier delay: 8.1%

– Weather delay: 1.2%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.3%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%

– Cancelled flights: 3.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#59. Bangor, Maine: Bangor International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,824

– On-time performance: 74.98%

– Air carrier delay: 7.2%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.1%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

– Cancelled flights: 4.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

On The Run Photo // Shutterstock

#58. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: General Mitchell International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,616

– On-time performance: 74.96%

– Air carrier delay: 10.6%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.0%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 2.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Canva

#57. New York, New York: LaGuardia

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 150,229

– On-time performance: 74.95%

– Air carrier delay: 5.9%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.8%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%

– Cancelled flights: 4.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.5%

debra millet // Shutterstock

#56. Syracuse, New York: Syracuse Hancock International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,273

– On-time performance: 74.79%

– Air carrier delay: 9.8%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.9%

– Cancelled flights: 3.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

You may also like: Breathtaking natural wonders for your next vacation

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#55. Indianapolis, Indiana: Indianapolis International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 41,564

– On-time performance: 74.74%

– Air carrier delay: 8.8%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.6%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.0%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Canva

#54. Chicago, Illinois: Chicago Midway International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 70,543

– On-time performance: 74.71%

– Air carrier delay: 8.1%

– Weather delay: 0.3%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.7%

– Cancelled flights: 2.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Canva

#53. Las Vegas, Nevada: McCarran International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 165,127

– On-time performance: 74.67%

– Air carrier delay: 7.6%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.4%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%

– Cancelled flights: 2.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#52. Colorado Springs, Colorado: City of Colorado Springs Municipal

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,242

– On-time performance: 74.46%

– Air carrier delay: 11.8%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 1.7%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.9%

– Cancelled flights: 2.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Mikhalis Makarov // Shutterstock

#51. Cleveland, Ohio: Cleveland-Hopkins International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 39,885

– On-time performance: 74.45%

– Air carrier delay: 9.0%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.3%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.1%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

You may also like: Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today

JKruggel at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Rochester, New York: Greater Rochester International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,769

– On-time performance: 74.39%

– Air carrier delay: 10.2%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.6%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Jeff Schultes // Shutterstock

#49. El Paso, Texas: El Paso International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,517

– On-time performance: 74.37%

– Air carrier delay: 10.7%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.1%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.9%

– Cancelled flights: 2.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Edward Russell // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,339

– On-time performance: 74.28%

– Air carrier delay: 7.0%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.6%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.0%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Canva

#47. New York, New York: John F. Kennedy International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 122,765

– On-time performance: 73.82%

– Air carrier delay: 7.8%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.9%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%

– Cancelled flights: 3.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

University of College // Shutterstock

#46. Memphis, Tennessee: Memphis International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,038

– On-time performance: 73.81%

– Air carrier delay: 11.0%

– Weather delay: 1.1%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.7%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

You may also like: Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state

PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock

#45. Charleston, South Carolina: Charleston AFB/International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,615

– On-time performance: 73.77%

– Air carrier delay: 9.5%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.0%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

photo-denver // Shutterstock

#44. Eagle, Colorado: Eagle County Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,877

– On-time performance: 73.72%

– Air carrier delay: 10.4%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.8%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.2%

– Cancelled flights: 4.9%

– Diverted flights: 1.0%

Canva

#43. Miami, Florida: Miami International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 108,993

– On-time performance: 73.71%

– Air carrier delay: 7.9%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.8%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%

– Cancelled flights: 2.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Markus Mainka // Shutterstock

#42. Key West, Florida: Key West International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,906

– On-time performance: 73.64%

– Air carrier delay: 6.4%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 11.5%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.8%

– Cancelled flights: 3.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.7%

James R. Martin // Shutterstock

#41. Jacksonville, Florida: Jacksonville International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 28,768

– On-time performance: 73.60%

– Air carrier delay: 10.6%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.3%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%

– Cancelled flights: 2.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

You may also like: What 50 top tourist destinations looked like 50 years ago

Kate Scott // Shutterstock

#40. Norfolk, Virginia: Norfolk International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,329

– On-time performance: 73.59%

– Air carrier delay: 9.3%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.0%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%

– Cancelled flights: 3.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

University of College // Shutterstock

#39. Birmingham, Alabama: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,397

– On-time performance: 73.59%

– Air carrier delay: 10.5%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.7%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.8%

– Cancelled flights: 2.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock

#38. Portland, Maine: Portland International Jetport

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,523

– On-time performance: 73.31%

– Air carrier delay: 8.8%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.1%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

– Cancelled flights: 4.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.6%

Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock

#37. White Plains, New York: Westchester County

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,207

– On-time performance: 73.28%

– Air carrier delay: 9.2%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.5%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.7%

– Diverted flights: 1.0%

Canva

#36. Tampa, Florida: Tampa International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 73,897

– On-time performance: 73.12%

– Air carrier delay: 9.2%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 2.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

You may also like: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them

Ayman Haykal // Shutterstock

#35. Grand Rapids, Michigan: Gerald R. Ford International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,051

– On-time performance: 73.01%

– Air carrier delay: 10.6%

– Weather delay: 1.3%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.0%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Canva

#34. Clarksburg/Fairmont, West Virginia: North Central West Virginia

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,025

– On-time performance: 72.88%

– Air carrier delay: 13.3%

– Weather delay: 1.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 1.7%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.6%

– Cancelled flights: 4.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.6%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#33. Atlantic City, New Jersey: Atlantic City International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,306

– On-time performance: 72.87%

– Air carrier delay: 7.3%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.7%

– Security delay: 0.7%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%

– Cancelled flights: 4.4%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Elliott Cowand Jr. // Shutterstock

#32. New Orleans, Louisiana: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 45,004

– On-time performance: 72.70%

– Air carrier delay: 8.9%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.2%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 5.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Columbia, Missouri: Columbia Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,594

– On-time performance: 72.65%

– Air carrier delay: 7.6%

– Weather delay: 1.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 0.6%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%

– Cancelled flights: 5.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.6%

You may also like: 30 incredible photos that show the true power of nature

jo Crebbin // Shutterstock

#30. Fort Myers, Florida: Southwest Florida International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,109

– On-time performance: 72.57%

– Air carrier delay: 9.1%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.5%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.4%

Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images

#29. Albany, New York: Albany International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,261

– On-time performance: 72.47%

– Air carrier delay: 11.6%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.8%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%

– Cancelled flights: 3.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

EEJCC // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mission/McAllen/Edinburg, Texas: McAllen Miller International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,028

– On-time performance: 72.42%

– Air carrier delay: 10.4%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.2%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.6%

– Cancelled flights: 3.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.0%

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#27. Buffalo, New York: Buffalo Niagara International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,717

– On-time performance: 72.24%

– Air carrier delay: 10.9%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.5%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 3.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

The Hartford Guy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hartford, Connecticut: Bradley International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 23,161

– On-time performance: 72.16%

– Air carrier delay: 10.8%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.8%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 3.4%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

You may also like: Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage

Roman Tigal // Shutterstock

#25. Sitka, Alaska: Sitka Rocky Gutierrez

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,414

– On-time performance: 72.14%

– Air carrier delay: 6.0%

– Weather delay: 0.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.8%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.0%

– Diverted flights: 1.1%

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Akron, Ohio: Akron-Canton Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,219

– On-time performance: 71.92%

– Air carrier delay: 9.1%

– Weather delay: 1.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.1%

– Security delay: 0.2%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Provo, Utah: Provo Municipal

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,045

– On-time performance: 71.87%

– Air carrier delay: 9.6%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.2%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%

– Cancelled flights: 4.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Providence, Rhode Island: Theodore Francis Green State

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,861

– On-time performance: 71.83%

– Air carrier delay: 11.0%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.9%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%

– Cancelled flights: 3.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Sdkb // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Manchester, New Hampshire: Manchester-Boston Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,162

– On-time performance: 71.78%

– Air carrier delay: 10.7%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 3.8%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

You may also like: 25 extreme getaways

Hayk_Shalunts // Shutterstock

#20. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 87,550

– On-time performance: 71.74%

– Air carrier delay: 9.2%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.7%

– Security delay: 0.2%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

– Cancelled flights: 3.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.4%

Canva

#19. Belleville, Illinois: Scott AFB/MidAmerica

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,259

– On-time performance: 70.93%

– Air carrier delay: 7.6%

– Weather delay: 1.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.5%

– Security delay: 0.3%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.0%

– Cancelled flights: 2.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock

#18. Orlando, Florida: Orlando International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 143,793

– On-time performance: 70.54%

– Air carrier delay: 9.2%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 8.2%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%

– Cancelled flights: 2.7%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Aaroncosta3 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida: Sarasota/Bradenton International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,702

– On-time performance: 70.18%

– Air carrier delay: 9.1%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 8.9%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

stock_photo_world // Shutterstock

#16. Dallas, Texas: Dallas Love Field

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 64,904

– On-time performance: 70.07%

– Air carrier delay: 8.5%

– Weather delay: 0.3%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.3%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.2%

– Cancelled flights: 3.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

You may also like: Most popular historic sites in America

eddtoro // Shutterstock

#15. San Juan, Puerto Rico: Luis Munoz Marin International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 30,113

– On-time performance: 69.53%

– Air carrier delay: 14.0%

– Weather delay: 0.9%

– National Aviation System delay: 6.0%

– Security delay: 0.2%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%

– Cancelled flights: 1.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Steve Pfost/Newsday RM // Getty Images

#14. Islip, New York: Long Island MacArthur

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,343

– On-time performance: 69.42%

– Air carrier delay: 11.3%

– Weather delay: 0.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 4.9%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.5%

– Cancelled flights: 3.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#13. Worcester, Massachusetts: Worcester Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,342

– On-time performance: 69.30%

– Air carrier delay: 11.8%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 2.4%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%

– Cancelled flights: 8.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Sanibel sun (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Flint, Michigan: Bishop International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,057

– On-time performance: 68.76%

– Air carrier delay: 7.2%

– Weather delay: 1.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.3%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Concord, North Carolina: Concord Padgett Regional

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,023

– On-time performance: 68.52%

– Air carrier delay: 8.1%

– Weather delay: 1.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 5.1%

– Security delay: 0.2%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.5%

– Cancelled flights: 4.2%

– Diverted flights: 0.6%

You may also like: US airlines most likely to bump passengers

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#10. Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 123,026

– On-time performance: 68.47%

– Air carrier delay: 6.6%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 12.6%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%

– Cancelled flights: 5.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.4%

Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock

#9. West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, Florida: Palm Beach International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 24,603

– On-time performance: 66.98%

– Air carrier delay: 11.0%

– Weather delay: 0.7%

– National Aviation System delay: 10.3%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

– Cancelled flights: 3.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#8. Trenton, New Jersey: Trenton Mercer

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,534

– On-time performance: 66.93%

– Air carrier delay: 10.2%

– Weather delay: 0.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.9%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%

– Cancelled flights: 3.3%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Sixflashphoto // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Columbus, Ohio: Rickenbacker International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,101

– On-time performance: 63.94%

– Air carrier delay: 9.3%

– Weather delay: 2.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 7.2%

– Security delay: 0.2%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.7%

– Cancelled flights: 4.0%

– Diverted flights: 0.1%

Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock

#6. Sanford, Florida: Orlando Sanford International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,292

– On-time performance: 61.97%

– Air carrier delay: 8.5%

– Weather delay: 1.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 8.9%

– Security delay: 0.2%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 15.3%

– Cancelled flights: 3.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

You may also like: Must-drive roads in every state

AProvchy // Shutterstock

#5. St. Petersburg, Florida: St Pete Clearwater International

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,886

– On-time performance: 61.49%

– Air carrier delay: 7.4%

– Weather delay: 2.2%

– National Aviation System delay: 10.1%

– Security delay: 0.1%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 14.9%

– Cancelled flights: 3.5%

– Diverted flights: 0.3%

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Phoenix, Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,946

– On-time performance: 60.34%

– Air carrier delay: 9.8%

– Weather delay: 1.0%

– National Aviation System delay: 8.1%

– Security delay: 0.2%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 16.8%

– Cancelled flights: 3.6%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

Miguelpr91 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: Rafael Hernandez

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,289

– On-time performance: 60.25%

– Air carrier delay: 17.6%

– Weather delay: 1.5%

– National Aviation System delay: 9.2%

– Security delay: 0.5%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%

– Cancelled flights: 2.9%

– Diverted flights: 0.2%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#2. Aspen, Colorado: Aspen Pitkin County Sardy Field

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,353

– On-time performance: 58.93%

– Air carrier delay: 19.1%

– Weather delay: 1.8%

– National Aviation System delay: 1.7%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%

– Cancelled flights: 8.2%

– Diverted flights: 3.1%

Education Images/Universal Images Group // Getty Images

#1. Punta Gorda, Florida: Punta Gorda Airport

– Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,358

– On-time performance: 50.13%

– Air carrier delay: 10.0%

– Weather delay: 1.6%

– National Aviation System delay: 15.3%

– Security delay: 0.0%

– Aircraft arriving late delay: 18.6%

– Cancelled flights: 3.8%

– Diverted flights: 0.5%

You may also like: The most popular hotel chains in America