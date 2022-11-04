Mississippi fugitive accused of beating man with baseball bat arrested in Las Vegas Published 6:11 am Friday, November 4, 2022

A Mississippi man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat last December has been arrested in Las Vegas.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Daniel Calvin, of Columbus, was arrested by Las Vegas Police on Oct. 23 when he got into a fight with his girlfriend.

After the arrest, police learned that Calvin was wanted on a fugitive warrant in connection with the beating of a man with a baseball bat. The assault which happened last December occurred on Byrnes Circle.

The victim of that assault is currently in a nursing home.

Calvin remains in Las Vegas until an extradition hearing is scheduled.