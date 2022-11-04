Mississippi teen charged in weekend shooting that killed innocent bystander, officials said.

Published 6:50 am Friday, November 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a 67-year-old Mississippi man.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, has been charged in the death of Sammie Corder, 67 also of Columbus, who was shot on 21st Street North.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials believe that Corder was an innocent bystander and that Ward intended to shoot someone else in the incident.

 

