No one won the Powerball jackpot Monday — but one Mississippi player has won$50,000. Are you that winner?

Published 6:58 am Friday, November 4, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

One Mississippi Lottery player — joining millions of other players across the county hoping to win the $1.2 billion jackpot Monday — better not have ripped up their ticket. If they still have their ticket intact, they could bring home $50,000.

That winning ticket for the Nov. 2 drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison, lottery officials said.

No lottery ticket holder in the Powerball lottery won the jackpot in the Nov. 2 drawing which now has reached more than $1.5 billion.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night: 2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball of 23 with a Power Play number of 2.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. If no one wins the jackpot this weekend, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in Wednesday’s drawing, more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million. Big winners include 16 tickets (Arizona, California-2, Colorado, Georgia-2, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey-2, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Three tickets (Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey) matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 189 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 49 tickets that won a $100,000 prize, including one $50,000 winner in Mississippi. That winning ticket for the Nov. 2 drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison.

The Friday, Nov. 4, drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $119 million(estimated $59.1 million cash), and the Thursday, Nov. 3, drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $185,000.

