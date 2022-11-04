Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October Published 5:38 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October.

WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County.

Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.

Carter was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville.

The skeletal remains have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.