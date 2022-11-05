Mississippi man dies in motorcycle crash in Louisiana

Published 6:38 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

A Mississippi man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash in Louisiana Thursday evening.

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded the crash at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday on Rountree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The initial investigation revealed that Brown was traveling South on his 2022 Honda Rebel 500 on Rountree Road. For reasons still under investigation, Brown’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck a culvert which ejected him from the vehicle.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the scene. Louisiana State Police said a routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

This year alone Troop E has investigated 48 fatal crashes, resulting in 50 fatalities, LSP states.

More News

University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus

Man banished from county after stalking Mississippi mayor sentenced to prison after violating order

Friday night high school football scores: Are your teams still in the hunt for a championship?

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Print Article