Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Mississippi woman

Published 4:55 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany.

MBI officials said she’s 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 105 pounds and has blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black rubber boots.

They said she was last seen around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Bankhead Street in Fulton on Saturday, November 5. She was walking east on Bankhead Street.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about Decker’s location can call the Fulton Police Department a (662)-682-3141.

