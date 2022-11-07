Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot Published 6:00 am Monday, November 7, 2022

A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi.

Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of stealing cars and breaking into at least two houses in the Semmes, Alabama, area last Tuesday.

Four days later, officials believe Newburn was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 in Grand Bay at the 3 mile-marker.

Officials believe that Newburn fled the scene of the wreck and stole another vehicle, a 2008 silver Chevrolet with significant damage.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle to a casino parking lot in Biloxi. where Newburn was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Several weapons were found in the vehicle, officials said.

Biloxi Police have charged Newburn with several felony charges. Officials with MCSO said they plan to start the process to have Newburn expedited to Alabama.