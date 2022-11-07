Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles Published 11:54 am Monday, November 7, 2022

A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Joshua Bond, 31, of Purvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP officials believe that Bond was south on U.S. 11 when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the complex and nearby vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.