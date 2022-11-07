Mississippi man killed in late night wreck

Published 5:30 am Monday, November 7, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Natchez man Saturday night.

Matthew Marks, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Kingston Road early this morning. The accident occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Lee said Marks was driving a pick-up truck, which left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Marks was pronounced dead at the scene at about 4:25 a.m. upon my arrival,” Lee said. “I am very sorry this happened. It is a tragedy. I pray God’s blessings upon his family.”

More News

Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot

Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M to help fix crumbling water system

Rocket company to build new engine test complex at NASA’s Mississippi space center

Letter threatening life of Mississippi county supervisor sent for DNA analysis, sheriff says

Print Article