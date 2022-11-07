Officials: Decapitated body parts found in abandoned Mississippi house. Head of victim still missing as authorities investigate. Published 11:34 am Monday, November 7, 2022

After the discovery of a human arm on a Jackson Street Saturday, authorities say they have located the rest of the body — with the exception of the head —in an abandoned house on Sunday.

News sources in Jackson reported that the office of Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed that one of the victim’s arms was found on Middle Street Saturday. The rest of the victim’s body was reportedly found in an abandoned house in the woods near the 4000 block of Terry Road.

The victim appears to be a white male, news sources report.

Officials continue to search for the victim”s head as they continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.