Firefighters search for arsonist suspected in multiple overnight fires — two Mississippi churches, baseball field, gas station set ablaze Published 6:57 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Mississippi fire officials in Jackson are investigating seven fires that they believe were intentionally set, including fires at two Mississippi churches.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department say the fires were set overnight early Tuesday morning in the area of Jackson State University.

Dispatchers received calls about the fires starting at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Two churches, Greater Bethlehem Temple Church and Epiphany Church were set on fire in the incident.

The seven fires that are suspected in the incident are:

Greater Bethlehem Temple Church

Epiphany Church

The baseball field on the Jackson State University Campus

A gas station on Terry Road

A structure on the corner of Central Street and Dalton

A structure on Pascagoula Street

A structure on Terry Road and Cherry Street

Crews are now searching for the suspected arsonist and their location.