Mississippi agencies searching for inmate who escaped during a court proceeding

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from a Mississippi detention center during court proceedings.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department reports that Preston Hart, 29, escaped Tuesday.

Hart was in custody on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is reportedly on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Road and U.S. 18 and is reportedly wearing a red jumpsuit.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Police Department’s Real Time Command Center is assisting the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

