Mississippi agencies searching for inmate who escaped during a court proceeding Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from a Mississippi detention center during court proceedings.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department reports that Preston Hart, 29, escaped Tuesday.

Hart was in custody on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is reportedly on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Road and U.S. 18 and is reportedly wearing a red jumpsuit.

ALERT 🚨 Escaped detainee Preston Hart-29 from RDC courtroom during court proceedings. LSW red jumpsuit and on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Rd./Hwy 18. Hart was being housed for Business Burglary, Armed Robbery x2

Convicted Felon w/firearm and Resisting Arrest. pic.twitter.com/tm5GUxD8r1 — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) November 8, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Police Department’s Real Time Command Center is assisting the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department in the search.