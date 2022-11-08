One winning ticket sold in delayed $2.04 billion Powerball drawing Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn and one winning ticket was announced following a delay.

The winning ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California, matched all 6 numbers.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.