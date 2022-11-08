Weekend traffic stop leads to seizure of large amount of drugs concealed in truck

Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A weekend evening traffic stop by Mississippi deputies led to the seizure of 10 kilos of cocaine.

Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department interdiction team made the traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night.

The department’s K9 officer detected the odor of illegal narcotics which provided probable cause for a search.

Deputies found a large amount of a white powdery substance concealed inside the truck.

Tests of the substance came back positive for cocaine.

Bryant Baez, age 26 of San Antonio, Texas, the driver of the vehicle was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Baez had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday and his bond was denied.

“Great job by our interdiction, patrol, and narcotics deputies in effecting a traffic stop on Interstate 59 leading to the discovery and seizure of approximately twenty-two pounds (10 kilos) of cocaine,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “That’s a lot of cocaine that is now off the streets wherever it was destined to end up.”

