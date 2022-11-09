Mississippi man on the run since April, arrested on capital murder charge
Published 8:58 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022
A Mississippi man wanted on a capital murder charge and on the run since an April fatal shooting has been captured.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Tupelo, was found Monday hiding in a closet inside his grandmother’s house in West Point.
Hall was wanted in connection with the killing of Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo, who was found dead in West Tupelo on April 8. Officials believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.
Tupelo police with the assistance of US Marshals and ATF agents have been searching for Hall since.
On Monday, Hall was arrested after he was found hiding under blankets in his grandmother’s closet in West Point.