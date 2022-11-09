Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday Published 6:58 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m.

She is described as 13 years old, with brown shoulder-length hair. She is 5-foot, 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.

She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

She was possibly seen walking on the side of Highway 25 near C&W Trailer factory.

Anyone with any information about her location is asked to call the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office at 662-862-3401