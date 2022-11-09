Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Mississippi jewelry store, owner says Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

A Mississippi jewelry store owner reports that more than $13,000 of merchandise was stolen from his store on Saturday,

WLBT in Jackson reports that the store owner of Brooks Collection Vault in Jackson said his store’s surveillance video caught a woman inside his store stealing the jewelry as two other male accomplices provided her the opportunity to make the steal.

One male accomplice reportedly distracted one store employee in the back of the store, while another male distracted another employee by inquiring about prices at the front desk.

The security video from the store that is located in the Highland Village shopping district in Jackson shows the woman taking jewelry from a display case as the two other men kept employees busy.

The owner said employees did not realize the jewelry was missing before it was too late.