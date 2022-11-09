Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing Published 6:47 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed.

Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing.

The players won by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

One winning ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway 90 in Gautier.

The second winning ticket was purchased from Bluesky #730 on Battleground Drive in Iuka.

Neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 2. Doing so would have doubled their wins to $100,000.

One ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot. The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing—the world’s largest lottery prize.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.