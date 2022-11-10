Mississippi man charged with cyberstalking via dating app
Published 5:35 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
A Mississippi man has been charged with cyberstalking by a person he met through a dating app.
Keenen Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.
The Oxford Police Department said on Wednesday that someone walked into the department Nov. 2 to file a complaint about being harassed by Thompson.
He was issued a $15,000 bond.
No additional information was provided by OPD.