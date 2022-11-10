Mississippi man charged with cyberstalking via dating app Published 5:35 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

A Mississippi man has been charged with cyberstalking by a person he met through a dating app.

Keenen Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.

The Oxford Police Department said on Wednesday that someone walked into the department Nov. 2 to file a complaint about being harassed by Thompson.

He was issued a $15,000 bond.

No additional information was provided by OPD.