Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win Published 7:15 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket.

The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church Street in Louisville, lottery officials said.