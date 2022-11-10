Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals Published 6:45 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody.

Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday.

Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of Shelby County.

On Oct. 6, 2022, the Drew Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Self and requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) out of Oxford, Mississippi, to locate Self. The GCRFTF developed information Self was in the Memphis area and requested assistance from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis.

On November 8, the TRVFTF, Memphis Police Fugitive, and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to an address in the 2600 Block of Lowell Avenue in Memphis to apprehend Self. A perimeter was established around the residence as officers knocked and announced at the front door. Self was identified at a window in the rear of the residence by perimeter officers.

Entry was made after several announcements at the front door. Self and three other individuals were lying down on the floor and were detained. A fifth male came out of a rear bedroom and was also detained.

Tyrone Johnson, 36, was found to have a domestic violence warrant out of Shelby County and was taken into custody along with Self. No other individuals had outstanding warrants.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is a multi-agency task force within Western Tennessee. The TRVFTF has offices in Memphis and Jackson, and its membership is primarily composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, Memphis Police Officers, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers, and the Tennessee Department of Correction Special Agents. The primary mission of the Task Force is to arrest violent offenders and sexual predators.