Two arrested after children brought to Mississippi hospital with markings, bruises. One suspect suspected of rape. Published 1:35 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Two people have been arrested after two children were brought into a Mississippi hospital with bruises and markings on their bodies.

The McComb Police Department arrested Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19, of Centreville, and Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21, of McComb.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of felonious infliction of physical or injury upon a vulnerable person, two counts of gratification of lust against a vulnerable person, and rape.

Nowell has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child.

The two were arrested after two underage children were taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb with bruises and markings on their bodies. The children have been transported to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Johnson was issued a $1 million bond and Nowell was given a $200,000 bond.