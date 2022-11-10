Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school Published 11:01 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening.

Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media and directed at Lawrence County High School.

“We immediately began an investigation along with the Lawrence County School District Police Department. Shortly after midnight, we had one juvenile detained, and is still detained at this time,” Everett wrote. “We are currently working with the LCSD PD to finish this investigation and ensure that our children are kept safe while they are receiving an education.”

Everett said a safety plan was put in place Thursday for the school. Everett also said in a later post Thursday that another person had been detained in the case. He did not say if that person was a juvenile or not.

“I would like to give a special “THANK YOU” to each and every person that has done their duty as a parent and concerned, caring citizen and reached out to us with this information. Parents, please be vigilant and monitor your child(ren)’s social media accounts and help us, help you and the schools in a proactive approach in keeping our schools safe. Again, thank you all and God Bless You and your families!!!!”