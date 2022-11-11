Court: Man responsible for distribution of 20 pounds of meth in Mississippi sentenced to 25 years in prison Published 6:45 am Friday, November 11, 2022

A Mississippi man who was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine in South Mississippi was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Stokes Marque Wells, 30, of Mount Olive was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release following completion of his prison term and pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, in April 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Stokes Marque Wells and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Specifically, on April 24, 2020, agents intercepted methamphetamine related communications leading to the seizure of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Wells was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine to the Hattiesburg, Mississippi and surrounding areas.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area. “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton