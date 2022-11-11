‘You guys got to huddle up’ — Coach Prime coaches Mississippi governor, Jackson mayor on how to win water crisis Published 6:30 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Coach Prime has decided to take his coaching skills off the gridiron and into the primetime of Mississippi politics.

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders went on social media to give advice to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Sanders decided to offer his best coaching advice to the two leaders after parts of Jackson State University lost water pressure after a large water line break Thursday.

‘Here we go again,” Sanders said from a Jackson State athletic facility. “We are in a complex today — no water pressure.”

Earlier this year, thousands of Jackson residents were forced to go without water after a series of problems at one of Jackson’s water treatment plants. During the water crisis, Reeves and Lumumba traded sharp remarks concerning who was to blame for the water problems, while residents and local businesses were forced to go without city water.

“My wonderful governor and our beloved mayor in Jackson, Mississippi, I need ya’ll to come together,” Sanders said.

Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders asking the Mayor of Jackson and Governor of Mississippi to put aside their differences and fix the water crisis in Jacksonpic.twitter.com/MC0UM6O7rC — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) November 10, 2022

“We have a plethora of people that desire to help bring solvency to this problem,” Sanders later said on the video. “We just need to get together guys, you guys got to huddle up.”

Recognizing the acrid relationship between the two leaders, Sanders offered some perspective from his past days of playing in the NFL.

“I hadn’t been in love with every darn teammate I’ve ever had or all coaches,” Sanders said. “But some way or another, we put our differences aside and huddle up, and we broke that huddle to go execute that play. We were on one accord because we had to win. We had to win. You both got to win. You got to win with the people.”